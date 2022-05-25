Sports Update 05/25/22

This is your sports update brought to you by WRTA Bus Line, the most cost-effective way to get almost anywhere in Fremont County, because your ride is free! Get a copy of the latest schedule in the Ranger, Lander Journal, Wind River News or online at WRTA Buslines.com.

The Wyoming Coaches Association has announced their selections for the 2022 All-State girls and boys track and field team.

In the 2A Larissa McElroy of Wyoming Indian won a position in all state.

In the 3A Ina King of Thermopolis, Ameya Eddy, Avery Bever, Abigail Gribowskas, Alexa Colman and Avery Crane all of Lander earned all-state as well

On the boys side in the 1A it was Dubois Max Claar and Wyatt Trembly who earned a spot in the all-state team.

In the 2A Wind Rivers, Jaycee Herbert, took a spot in the all-state team.

In the 3A Lander again had several on the all state team with Gage Gose, Caynen Brown, Shawn Cozzens, Blaine Goklish, Matisse Weaver, Reed McFadden and Aidan Russell making the all state roster.

In other Fremont County Sport:

This weekend the Lander Lobos will be in action this weekend as they are in a double header against Gillete. First pitch is set for 11 am and 5 p.m.

The Riverton Raiders will be in action this weekend as well. The A team will be in Green River for a tournament on Friday and Saturday and Sunday. . The B and C Team will be in Wheatland on Saturday for a Tournament that will run Saturday and Sunday. In June the Raiders will have games at home against Cody, Powell, Sheridan, Rawlins and Lowell.

Last today the final standings for the 2022 soccer season were announced. On the girls side Cody is the number one team followed by Lander in second in the 3A west. In the east Riverton finishes at the number one spot with an overall record of 15-4 and 10-0 in conference.

On the boys side Lander sits at the number 3 spot with a record of 10-7 overall and 7-5 in conference. Riverton finishes in the third spot in the 3A east with an overall record of 9-9 and 7-3 in conference.

The Colorado Rockies are in action today as they are on the road against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the second game of a three game series. You can catch the Rockies action on 101.7 KDNO with first pitch scheduled to begin at 4:35 p.m. this afternoon.

You can get more sports updates and stories on our Facebook page as well as on Wyotoday.com.

You can also look at the Ranger,Lander Journal and Wind River news for more information as well.