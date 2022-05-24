Sports Update 05/24/22

This is your sports update brought to you by WRTA Bus Line, the most cost-effective way to get almost anywhere in Fremont County, because your ride is free! Get a copy of the latest

The State Track and Field tournament took place in Casper over the weekend in what was a snowy and crazy tournament weather wise. Lander Valley Tigers took home the 3A State Title on the boys side. Lander’s Blaine Goklish took first place in the boys 800 meter run with a time of 1:58.55. Gage Gose took first in the 110 meter hurdles as well the 300 meter hurdles In the 110 meter hurdles Gose finished with a time of 14.81 and a time of 38.69 in the 300 meter hurdles. Matisse Weaver placed third in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 40.35.

The boys 4×100 meter relay placed second with a time of 45.02. The 4×400 meter relay placed first with a time 3:28.55. In the Sprint Medley Relay Lander placed first with a time of 3:43.08. The 4×800 meter relay finished with a time of 8:35.64 which was good enough for 2nd.

Wind Rivers Jaycee Herbert won the state title in the 100 and 200 meter dash in the 2A State Tournament.

Wyoming Indian’s Larissa McElroy took home the State Title in the 3200 meter run as well with a time of 12:31.21. On behalf of all of us at Wyotoday Media we want to say congratulations to all the state winners and those who competed in the state competition last weekend.

In other Fremont County Sport:

This weekend the Lander Lobos will be in action this weekend as they are in a double header against Gillete. First pitch is set for 11 am and 5 p.m.

The Riverton Raiders will be in action this weekend as well. The A team will be in Green River for a tournament on Friday and Saturday and Sunday. . The B and C Team will be in Wheatland on Saturday for a Tournament that will run Saturday and Sunday. In June the Raiders will have games at home against Cody, Powell, Sheridan, Rawlins and Lowell.

Last today the final standings for the 2022 soccer season have been announced. On the girls side Cody is the number one team followed by Lander in second in the 3A west. In the east Riverton finishes at the number one spot with an overall record of 15-4 and 10-0 in conference.

On the boys side Lander sits at the number 3 spot with a record of 10-7 overall and 7-5 in conference. Riverton finishes in the third spot in the 3A east with an overall record of 9-9 and 7-3 in conference.