Sports Update 05/16/22

I’m Travis Gupton Sports Director at Wyotoday media and this is what’s happening in the world of sports.

We had a busy weekend in the sports world at Wyotoday Media last weekend.

The Lady Tigers and Tigers finished their regular season with wins over Mountain View on Friday. The Lady Tigers took home the 3-1 win and the Tigers won by a final of 3-0.

The Tigers will enter state as the number four seed and will play Torrington on Thursday in Cheyenne. The Lady Tigers will be the two seed and will play the number 3 seed in the east Douglas.

The Riverton Wolverines and Lady Wolverines were in action on Friday and Saturday. On Friday they took on Douglas. The Lady Wolverines won by a final of 5-3 on Friday while the boys fell by a final of 2-0. On senior night the Lady Wolverines took home a 5-0 win while the Wolverines won by a final of 2-0.

The Lady Wolverines will play as the number 1 seed in the east and will take on Worland on Thursday . The Wolverines will be the number 3 seed in the east and will play the number 2 team in the west the Cody Broncs.

Stay tuned to Wyotoday.com for the full schedule for the state tournament this afternoon.

In other Fremont County Sports:

The Raiders were in action on Saturday as they took on Cody. The Cubs and Raiders took extra innings in the first to settle things in game one. The Raiders fell in extras to the Cubs by a final of 6-3. In the second game it was all Cody Cubs as they put up 21 points in the game to win by a final of 21-8.

The Lobos were in action on Sunday in a double header in Lander against Rock Springs. The Spartans took game number one by a final of 14-2 behind the pitching of Shawn Stone.

In the second game of the double header the Lobos jumped out to an early lead behind the bat of Jace Leclair, Justin Whelin, Rhett Stover and Ty Martin. Martin pitched the entire seven innings and gave up four runs in the 7-4 win for the Lobos.

Tomorrow we will give you some of the results from the 1A/2A track and field regional meet in Shoshoni and let you know who will be going to state in Casper for track and field.

You can also look at the Ranger, Lander Journal and Wind River news for more information as well.