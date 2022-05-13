Sports Update 05/13/22

7

This is your sports update brought to you by WRTA Bus Line, the most cost-effective way to get almost anywhere in Fremont County, because your ride is free! Get a copy of the latest

schedule in the Ranger, Lander Journal, Wind River News or online at WRTA Buslines.com.

I’m Travis Gupton Sports Director at Wyotoday media and this is what’s happening in the world of sports.

The clock has started to run on the State Tournament coming up in Cheyenne in less than a week on May 19. Before we get there there is one more weekend of regular season games for Lander and Riverton.

The Lander Tigers and Lady Tigers are going to be in action this afternoon on the road in Mountain View. The boys game is scheduled to begin first at 3 p.m. with the girls to follow soon after at around 5 p.m.

All the action can be heard on the KFCW Facebook page and the Wyotoday YouTube page starting at 2:45 p.m.

The game this afternoon between Riverton and Douglas will be the Pink Out for Riverton in support of Breast Cancer awareness. Game time is set for 5 p.m. for the girls.

The following day at 1 p.m. it will be Riverton’s senior day against Newcastle. So make sure to come out this evening and tomorrow for those two events.







As it stands right now in the first round The number one in east Torrington will take on the number four in west Lander.

The number two in the east Riverton would take on the number 3 in the west the Cody Broncs

On the girls side the number two team in the west the Lander Lady Tigers would take on the number 3 team in the east Douglas

The number one seed in the east the Lady Wolverines would take on the number 4 team in the west the Worland lady Warriors.







In other Fremont County Sports:

This afternoon will kick off the 1A/2A Regional track and field tournament in Shoshoni. First events will begin this afternoon at noon and then the tournament will conclude tomorrow morning starting at 9 a.m. You can get full results in the Ranger on Wednesday.

You can also look at the Ranger, Lander Journal and Wind River news for more information as well.