Sports Update 05/06/22

The Tigers and Lady Tigers took on Cody last night in Lander. The match between the Lad Tigers and Fillies was the battle between the number one and two teams in the 3A west. It did not disappoint. Lander took an early 1-0 lead in the first half on a nice corner kick set piece that allowed Anabelle Nachazel to get loose in the middle and score for the Lady Tigers. The Fillies responded quickly and within two minutes tied the game at 1-1. The Fillies would not be done scoring in the first half as Natalie Wenke put the Fillies up 2-1. Both goalkeepers in the game had a lot of balls come their way and both did an outstanding job in the first half. Aislan Donahue and Isabelle Radakovich both kept the game close for their teams. Cody with under seven minutes left in the game added a third girl to put the game out of reach for the Lady Tigers and keep the Fillies perfect season intact.

The Tigers honored their seniors last night as the Broncs were in town. In the game however it was the Sophomore Coaltyn Laird who gave the Tigers the early 1-0 lead. Both teams in the game looked evenly matched and throughout the game the Lander defense did everything possible to keep the score 1-0 including Calum Wheeler doing a bicycle kick to keep a Broncs shot from going into the net. Cody would get on the board with a long free kick from Remy Broussard. Jackson Gail would score the only other goal in the game off another set free kick for the Broncs that just went over the hand of Aidan Hayford in goal. Hayford did an outstanding job in goal and made some big time saves to hold the game close for the entire second half.

With under 7 minutes left in the game Lander thought they had tied the game but the officials waved the goal off and that was the last opportunity that Lander would have in the game. After the game I talked to Coach Dean Schaff about his seniors.

In other Fremont County Sports:

We want to give you guys the schedule from a packed weekend coming up.

On Friday we will be streaming the Lander Lobos vs Rock Springs Senior Babe Ruth Baseball game. The game is scheduled for 6 p.m. That game will be on Wyotoday YouTube and on the KFCW Facebook page. The Lobos are going to be hosting a mothers day tournament that will culminate on Sunday.

On Saturday the Riverton Wolverines and Lady Wolverines will be in action at home as they take on Torrington . That game will be on the Wyotoday Facebook page and the Wyotoday Youtube page.

The SHANE BROCK MEMORIAL TRACK MEET will also be going on in Lander on Saturday. That meet is to start at around 10 a.m.

