Sports Update 05/04/22

The Lander Tigers and Lady Tigers took on Worland last night in Lander. The boys started off the afternoon and in the first half defensively the Tigers did an outstanding job holding Worland in check. After the first half the score was tied at 0. Then, Worland came out and did what they do best and that’s score and score often. Not halfway through the second half the score was all of a sudden 6-0. Lander did get on the board by a shot that was scored unofficially by Tieson Race. The Tigers fell in that match by a final of 9-1. After the game I talked to Coach Dean Schaff.

The Lady Tigers had their senior night last night honoring Abby and Mia Copeland, Demi Stauffenberg, Emma Goetz, and Kyleigh Balderston. After the senior night festivities it was Worland who was having a fun night after the first half leading 2-0. At the half I spoke to Mia and Abby Copeland’s Father Scott and he started to do a little predicting of the future. His statement came true in the rain as the Lady Tigers behind Goetz and junior Delany Sullivan tied the game at 2 with just under six minutes left. Then this happened.

The Lady Tigers will enter state officially as the number 2 seed in the west starting on May 19.

The Tigers and Lady Tigers will play their final regular season game tomorrow afternoon against Cody. That will be the boys senior night as well. Pregame will be at 2:45 p.m. on Wyotoday YouTube as well as on KFCW Facebook.

Tomorrow we will give you the schedule for the games coming up this weekend in Fremont County as well as more results from the Roy Peck Invitational from this past weekend.

