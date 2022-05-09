Sport Update 05/09/22

This is your sports update brought to you by WRTA Bus Line, the most cost-effective way to get almost anywhere in Fremont County, because your ride is free! Get a copy of the latest

I'm Travis Gupton Sports Director at Wyotoday media and this is what's happening in the world of sports.

The Lady Wolverines and Wolverines of Riverton took on Torrington over the weekend at home. The Lady Wolverines took home a 6-0 win while The Blazers defeated the Wolverines by a final of 6-2. Kevin Shields, voice of the Wolverines, caught up with Lady Wolverines head coach Tanya Santee after the game.

The Lady Wolverines will remain the number one seed in the 3A east and the Wolverines will stay in the number 2 spot.

In other Fremont County Sports:

Riverton High School’s Soren Bang had a long Saturday as he competed in the Ironman Competition in St. George Utah. Bang completed the race with an hour to spare with a time of 16 hours Seven minutes and 31 seconds. Wyotoday will have a full story on Soren and the race in the weekend edition of the Ranger as well as on Wyotoday.com this week.

Going back to the soccer pitch the Lady Wolverines and Wolverines will be in action two times this week as they will be in action on Friday and Saturday this week. The Lady Tigers and Tigers of Lander will also be in action on Friday as they take on Mountain View in their regular season finale. More details are coming up on the sports update for all of these games.

Tomorrow we will give you some results from the Shane Brock invitational as well as get you scores from the Lander Lobos Mother’s Day tournament this past weekend.

