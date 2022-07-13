Splinter Fest Wood Bat Tournaments Recap

By Shawn O’Brate

FREMONT COUNTY – This past Saturday and Sunday two different tournaments were held, one in Lander and one in Riverton, that were put on by the 307 Baseball Academy. One was hosted by the Dirtbags (Lander) and the other was hosted by the River City Trash Pandas (Riverton).

The tournaments were a huge success in the stands with fans flocking to Lander City Park and the old Babe Ruth Field in Riverton by the middle school. While neither home team ended up on top at the end of the weekend there were still plenty of learning opportunities and experiences put on display for both teams.

“We were hitting the ball well but had some major fielding errors,” Dirtbags coach Jared Mowrey said after the weekend, “They did improve on day two. They showed up with big improvements and hopefully we have learned from some of the mistakes from this weekend and we can use them to push forward.”

As for the Trash Pandas, they battled hard on the first day when they won one-of-two and brought everything they had left in the tank to Sunday. Early that morning they would lose to the eventual winners of the tournament, Gillette, but in the battle for third place the Trash Pandas put on a hitting clinic early.

Aaron Hutchison, JJ Majdic, and Aiden LeBrun all put the bat to the ball in the first inning to help rack up five runs while Cheyenne could only put up one. Cheyenne would score three in the third inning but the Trash Pandas would keep scoring little-by-little until an explosion of five runs in the fifth helped the local team put it away.

One of Cheyenne’s coaches, Kurt Kintzler, is a Riverton-native with family that still lives across Lander and Riverton. When Kintzler played in Riverton back in the day he said the Babe Ruth field was in use a lot, typically by the Babe Ruth team, but now that it’s been somewhat handed off to the Trash Pandas he couldn’t help but praise all the work that went into the field and the tournament.

“The field, it’s getting a little better,” Kintzler said as his Mustangs took the batter’s box, “it has had a few years of use on it now [and] they’re doing a heck of a job getting this back to life. It’s kind of nice, actually, it’s in the center of the state too. It’s been a fun weekend being able to come back home and see the family [and] play some baseball.”

Trash Pandas head coach Dave Jost and his coaching staff are a huge reason why the field looked so immaculate during the season, but specifically for this first annual Splinter Fest Wood Bat Tournament.

“I can’t say enough about (assistant coaches) Clayton and Rowdy, they’ve worked on the field a lot and we’ve been out here all week getting this place ready,” Jost said, “and these four teams are enjoying it…The fruits of our labor have made this a nice field for everyone to come and visit.”

And Jost had more than just the field to be proud of. After a whole season of ups and downs the Trash Pandas looked strong in this first of (hopefully) many Splinter Fest tournaments at the stadium.

“I have a lot of things to smile about [and] a lot of dude’s to be proud about,” coach Jost said after the third-place win, “we had some guys injured who still worked hard all weekend. We had some guys battle, we had some heat stroke. Once again the ball didn’t bounce our way but we made it work to end up beating a good Cheyenne team. We were playing much better against a really great Gillette team, and finishing up in third…it was a really fun tournament to have.”

Jost handed game balls for the weekend to three Trash Pandas: Corbin Combs, John Hull and Greyson “G Money” Clark.

Both Splinter Fest home team coaches felt the sting of a few losses this weekend but both coaches also know what those losses mean to the kids as well as what they can take away from those games that did not go their way.

“If you come in and you win and you just beat up on every team, there’s not a learning there,” coach Jost said, “there’s learning inherit in struggle, and there’s learning in having to pick your chin up and in going out there and earning those victories and playing against those hard teams that aren’t going to just let you have it…I think we saw those teams, we battled, and i know our guys have learned a lot and they’re going to come back even stronger next week.”

“We just have to learn from our mistakes and use them to move forward as a team,” coach Mowrey said.

The Trash Pandas travel to Casper this weekend to partake in another tournament against some of the best teams in their age range from around the state, while coach Mowrey is currently trying to secure a spot in that same tournament for his Dirtbags in the 9U division. Good luck in Casper and congratulations on an awesome weekend full of fun baseball!