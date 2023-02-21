SPLASH CITY! 27 Straight for Lander’s boys

GILLETTE – Surprise, surprise the Lander Valley High School (LVHS) boys’ swim team has once again won the state championship in swimming after a dominating weekend against the rest of the Class 3A swimmers from around Wyoming. This win marks the Tigers’ 27th consecutive state title, the fourth-longest streak in the entire country.

Not only that, the Tigers’ streak is now the fourth-longest active streak in the country behind Jacksonville, Florida’s Bolles who have won 35 in a row.

Followed by senior Dylan Huelskamp, Junior Benny Kulow walked out of the human tunnel before the 400 yard freestyle relay Friday in Gillette. (p/c Carl Cote)

LVHS started off the weekend strong as they won six of the 12 events on Thursday, placing second in the other six, with Dylan Huelskamp finishing with the fastest times in the 200-yard freestyle and 100-yard butterfly events. (For more information on those, grab a copy of the Ranger or Lander Journal from this past weekend.)

Friday’s swim and dive championships in Gillette showed that Lander didn’t use up all their energy on the first day as the 200-yard medley relay team won the first race of the day with a time of 1:35.28. The combination of sophomore Finn Richards, junior Reed McFadden, senior Huelskamp and junior Benny Kulow beat the Buffalo High School team by over three seconds in the race.

Lander dove head first into another state championship, their ninth under head coach Shawna Morgan (p/c Carl Cote)

The 200-yard freestyle relay event saw Riverton and Lander both finish in the top three with Buffalo climbing the rankings as they topped the race with a final time of 1:28.50. Lander (1:31.96) and Riverton (1:33.49) finished second and third, respectively.

After that, the LVHS team would finish second in the last two individual races thanks to a Cody High School senior in the 100-yard backstroke event and a Buffalo sophomore in the 100-yard breaststroke. Lander’s Richards (54.12 seconds) finished second in the backstroke while McFadden (58.81 seconds) finished second in the breaststroke.

In the end nobody was truly surprised that Lander completed their 27th straight state tournament with the championship, but for them to win by over 100 points was a testament to their dominance in the sport. Lander’s 326 team points towered over Buffalo’s second-place finish of 220. Riverton would finish in fourth, one of their best finishes in years, with a total of 112 points.

Lander Senior Brayden Brown put up a hard fight in the 500 yard freestyle finals against Green River’s Brady Young who broke his own state record set the previous day by .2 seconds. (p/c Carl Cote)

Friday’s finale meant that the streak continued, something that every senior for LVHS hopes continues under their reign, but Coach Morgan stated that “we don’t actually talk about the streak” because “every team has the goal of winning state” and the Tigers focus on the here and now.

After winning yet again, the boys jumped on the Lander Valley fire truck and took their ceremonial ride down Main Street on a cold, dark night while the LVHS basketball team played their home games against Worland. The celebration, while brief, was a great time for everyone involved.

