South Pass Trails Expansion Meeting Reset for March 16

The Bureau of Land Management and Wyoming State Parks, Historic Sites & Trails are seeking your input in the planning of new hiking, horseback and trail running opportunities on public land in the South Pass City area. To kick off this effort, the partners will host an open house on March 16 at the Lander Library, followed by an initial public input period through May 31.

“As the popularity of trails in South Pass City grows, we have an opportunity to partner with the BLM to extend our trail system beyond the historic site and onto areas of natural and historic interest on adjacent public lands,” said South Pass City State Historic Site Superintendent Joe Ellis.

During this first comment period, your input is needed as trail locations, designs and desired experiences are planned. The open house will provide an opportunity to discuss possible options for these trails with both Ellis and BLM Outdoor Recreation Planner Jared Oakleaf.

“We want to hear from trail users about what we’re proposing for trail expansion in the South Pass City area,” said Oakleaf. “Does this network of trails make sense? Do the trails go where you want to be? Do they provide the desired trail experiences that are unique to the region?”

The open house will be held 5:30-7:00 p.m. on March 16 at the Lander Library, 200 Amoretti Street. While input is welcome at any time, comments at this stage of the process should be submitted by May 31 to Oakleaf at joakleaf@blm.gov or Ellis at joe.ellis@wyo.gov.

Future onsite tours and additional public input periods will be announced over the next several months.

For more information, including to request a map depicting possible trail options, contact Oakleaf at 307-332-8400, joakleaf@blm.gov or Ellis at 307-332-3684, joe.ellis@wyo.gov.