“Sound Of Music” coming to CWC’s Main Stage March 3

“The Sound of Music” will premiere Friday, March 3, 2023, at 7 p.m. Written by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II, this musical was based on the memoir of Maria Augusta Trapp and won the hearts of audiences worldwide. The inspirational story follows an ebullient postulate who serves as governess to the seven children who must make a moral decision as the forces of Nazism take hold of Austria. Evening performances will occur on March 4, 6, 9, 10, and 11. The 2 p.m. matinee will be held on Sunday, March 5.