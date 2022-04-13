Some Wyoming Game and Fish lands in Lander Region are still closed for wintering wildlife

By Rene Schell, WGFD, Lander Region

Information and Education Specialist

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department reminds antler hunters, anglers and other outdoor enthusiasts that many Wyoming Game and Fish Department-managed lands in the Lander Region remain closed to protect wintering big game from disturbance.

The Game and Fish Department manages four Wildlife Habitat Management Areas (WHMAs) and one Wildlife Management Area (WMA) with seasonal closures in the Lander Region – Spence and Moriarity WMA, Inberg/Roy WHMA, and Whiskey Basin WHMA near Dubois; Morgan Creek WHMA near Rawlins; and Red Canyon WHMA outside of Lander.

These areas are managed by the Game and Fish Commission to provide habitat for wintering elk and other wildlife.

“I am seeing increased trespass by the public this year onto these crucial winter ranges outside of Lander. These lands should provide a space for big game animals throughout the closed period where they can remain with minimal disturbance and stress. Early spring is crucial as their fat reserves are the lowest of the year and they are doing everything they can to survive until green up.” said Lander Game Warden Brady Frude.

Frude continues, “I would urge people, as tempting as it may be, to please remain off of any closed lands until they open in a few more weeks.”

The Spence and Moriarity, Inberg/Roy and Whiskey Basin areas lift restrictions on 8 a.m. May 16. Red Canyon and Morgan Creek areas lift restrictions on May 1. To see a complete list of all opening dates around the state visit the Game and Fish website.

To apply for access one day early entry onto the Spence and Moriarity and Inberg/Roy areas applicants have through April 15 to apply for a free permission slip through the Game and Fish Access Yes program. For full details visit and to apply visit the Department’s WHMA page under the Public Access tab.

Please note: Lands enrolled in the Department’s Walk-In and Hunter Management Area programs and Public Access Areas are always closed to shed antler hunting. These areas are privately-owned lands enrolled by the landowner specifically for hunting or fishing of designated species during designated times of the year. They are never open for hiking, biking, shed antler hunting, horseback riding or other recreation without the explicit permission of the landowner.

Additionally, some U.S. Forest Service (USFS) and Bureau of Land Management (BLM) lands have seasonal closures in place as well. More information on these lands can be found online or by calling local USFS or BLM offices.