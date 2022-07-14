Solar Car Challenge Racers hit Lander Wednesday

The American Solar Car Challenge made a stop at the Lander Pioneer Museum last night on their way across the western U.S. following the Oregon Trail.

The challenge is made up of college teams from the America and Canada who design, build, test, then race their solar cars across the country every other year. The M.I.T. team won the stage of the race coming into Lander yesterday.

The 9 teams, with 250 crew, support staff and drivers spent the night in Lander. The Fremont County Pioneer Association provided a sloppy joe dinner for them at the museum picnic pavilion, and many of the teams enjoyed the Native American Dances put on by the Eagle Spirit Dancers at

the museum amphitheater.

Several hundred Lander folks came out to see the cars, chat with the racers and learn about solar power. The teams headed out Thursday morning to Idaho for the next leg of their race.

Museum director Randy Wise said it was great to have the bright, focused, positive young folks here. “The race came through Lander in 2018, and the teams loved it so much they wanted to come back. In 2022 the race followed the route of the Oregon Trail, so it came through our area again. It’s a great event with Nationwide publicity, so it’s great for Lander and the museum,” Wise said.

Photos by Randy Wise