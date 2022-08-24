Soccer readies itself for final game of road trip at Montana, home opener against North Dakota

By University of Wyoming Athletics

MISSOULA, Mont. (8/23/22) – The University of Wyoming soccer team concludes its opening-season road trip while also starting its home slate this week. The Cowgirls play at Montana on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. at South Soccer Stadium before returning home to host North Dakota on Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Madrid Sports Complex.

UW enters Thursday’s match at 0-2-0 on the season still searching for its shift in mentality. The Cowgirls struggled on the road last year and are still hoping to discover a remedy for that this season.

“We are really looking for a shift in mentality,” head coach Colleen Corbin said. “Going on the road is challenging. You don’t have the comforts of home. There’s a lot of unfamiliarity with the team you’re playing and the area you’re in. It’s new and exciting, but at the end of the day it’s a business trip.

“We need to adjust our mindset accordingly, and that’s our biggest focal point going into Thursday.”

Wyoming played solid for long stretches of its season opener at Northern Colorado, outshooting the Bears, 19-13, and controlling the possession for a majority of the game before falling, 2-0. The Cowgirls showed flashes of strong play at Oregon State on Sunday, recording its first score of the season – a goal from senior Jamie Tatum – however, the Beavers played a stout final 45 minutes en route to a 4-1 win.

The task for Wyoming remains stringing a full 90 minutes together on the road to find that breakthrough victory. The Cowgirls hope that comes in Missoula.

Montana is 0-1-1 on the season after hosting the Rumble in the Rockies. The Lady Griz tied Creighton, 0-0, before dropping a 2-0 decision to Pittsburgh.

Montana was selected to finish second in the Big Sky Conference preseason coaches poll. That follows a season where the Lady Griz won the conference tourney, punching its ticket to the NCAA Tournament.

Wyoming is 3-5-5 all-time against Montana, which includes a 1-1-3 mark in Missoula. The most recent four matches between the two have resulted in a tie with the last decision going the way of the Cowgirls, 1-0, in 2014 in Laramie.

Wyoming opens its home 2022 schedule against the Fighting Hawks – the two have never met before. The Cowgirls are looking forward to the test and taking it on in a place where they went 8-3-0, outscoring foes 27-13, a season ago.

“We are super excited,” Corbin said. “We love playing at home. I know after being away for as long as we have, it’s going to be fun to have the atmosphere our fans generate and that security of being in Laramie and knowing what that means for other teams coming to play us.

“But, first and foremost, we need to focus on Thursday, handle our business and get things done.”

North Dakota is 2-0-0 on the season with home victories over Southern Indiana and Jamestown. The Fighting Hawks – who were selected 10th in the preseason Summit League coaches poll – play at Northern Colorado on Thursday.

Following the North Dakota match, Wyoming stays home, playing host to North Dakota State and UTEP next week.