Soccer drops 3-1 decision to UTEP

By University of Wyoming Athletics

LARAMIE, Wyo. (9/4/22) – The University of Wyoming soccer team put forth a very strong second half performance against UTEP on Sunday at the Madrid Sports Complex. Unfortunately, the first half didn’t resemble the second 45 minutes.

The end result was a 3-1 victory for the Miners. The decision drops the Cowgirls to 1-3-2 on the season and moves UTEP to 2-4-0.

“UTEP bodied us off the field in the first half, and that can’t be a thing, especially with conference play coming up,” head coach Colleen Corbin said. “The Mountain West is a physical, competitive conference, and if teams like UTEP are going to knock us out of what we are going to do, we are going to have a tough go.”

The Miners recorded an efficient first segment with five shots, three of which found the back of the net. Tessa Carlin opened the scoring with a goal in the eighth minute, while Taya Lopez and Carlin logged scores in the 29th and 31st minutes, respectively.

To Wyoming’s credit, it came out and took it to UTEP in the second half. The Cowgirls fired 10 shots to the Miners’ one and boasted their fifth different goal scorer of the season.

“It was a tale of two halves, and you can’t win a soccer game if you don’t play two halves,” Corbin said.

Sophomore Maddi Chance scored unassisted during the 51st minute. It represented her fourth-career goal.

Senior Jamie Tatum led all players with four shots Sunday. Junior Alyssa Bedard and freshman Alyssa Glover registered three shots each, while senior Faith Joiner and junior Jazi Barela each had two shots.

Freshman Allyson Fischer, making her second consecutive start, didn’t record a save. UTEP goalkeeper, Mariah Scott, logged six saves.

Wyoming has a bit of a long layoff before its next game. The Cowgirls host St. Thomas on Sept. 17 at the Madrid Sports Complex before opening their Mountain West Conference slate at home the following weekend.

Corbin is hopeful that games like Sunday can teach a lesson to her team in preparation for what league games will bring.

“We have to get better today,” Corbin said. “We’ll take what we can from it, we’ll learn, we’ll grow and we’ll be ready to go for St. Thomas.”