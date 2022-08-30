Soccer draws with North Dakota in home opener, 1-1

By University of Wyoming Athletics

LARAMIE, Wyo. (8/28/22) – The University of Wyoming soccer team is seeking a full game from everyone on its roster. That notion remains true following Sunday’s match.

The Cowgirls tied North Dakota, 1-1, at the Madrid Sports Complex. The result pushes Wyoming to 0-2-2 on the season and moves the Fighting Hawks to 2-1-1 on the year.

“It’s a collective effort always across the board,” head coach Colleen Corbin said. “You can’t have individuals wanting it in certain moments and other individuals in other moments. The collective effort and the collective mentality and collective belief is something we’ve been talking about a lot.

“We are still looking for a complete 90 minutes of Cowgirl soccer.”

To Corbin’s point, there hasn’t been a full 90 minutes strung together, but there have been plenty of glimpses of stout play. That was true again on Sunday.

Junior Jazi Barela represented one of those moments. She scored the Cowgirls’ lone goal of the day – and second of her career – taking it in herself and besting North Dakota goalkeeper Madi Livingston in the 34th minute.

The Fighting Hawks earned the equalizer during the 73rd minute. Mary Gasawa

y performed a flip throw that bounced high and over the outstretched arms of Wyoming senior goalie Miyuki Schoyen to level the score.

Wyoming edged North Dakota in shots, 13-12, and the Cowgirls also led in the shots-on-goal department, 7-5. Schoyen logged four saves, while Livingston recorded six.

Senior Jamie Tatum fired a team-high four shots and three of those tested Livingston. Sophomore Maddi Chance also registered three shots, one of which was on target.

Wyoming remains home next week. The Cowgirls play host to North Dakota State on Friday at 4 p.m. before battling UTEP on Sunday at 11 a.m.