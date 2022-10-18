Soccer concludes its 2022 home slate this week against Fresno State, San Jose State 

LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming soccer team’s regular season schedule is promptly coming to a close. The Cowgirls have only three games left, and all will have an impact on whether or not they will extend their season and compete at the Mountain West Conference Tournament.

Stakes are high at this time of the year and will be during Wyoming’s final home stand this week at the Madrid Sports Complex. The Cowgirls host Fresno State on Thursday at 3 p.m. before wrapping up their 2022 home slate against San Jose State on Sunday at 1 p.m.

“Every game is a big game,” head coach Colleen Corbin said. “Just because these games are closer to the end of the season doesn’t make them count any more or any less. Points are points. The message is we have to stay in our lane and focus on what we can control.”

Any coach hopes and prepares as though their team will compete its best at this point in the season. Corbin is no different and believes her squad is playing some of its best soccer to date.

“We are definitely still playing the best soccer we’ve played all year,” Corbin said. “Air Force was an unfortunate stumble, but we have a really good opportunity this weekend to fight for six more points.”

Wyoming holds a 4-6-5 overall record and more importantly a 3-3-2 (11 points) mark in conference play. That positions the Cowgirls seventh in the current MW standings, just one point behind sixth place with the top-six teams advancing to the conference tournament in Albuquerque.

Needless to say, Wyoming’s final home stand this week will go a long way in determining if the Cowgirls will compete in its first MW tournament since 2018.

Fresno State will likely not be participating in postseason play. The Bulldogs own a 1-12-3 overall record and a 1-6-1 (four points) league record, which positions them 12th in the current standings.

San Jose State, on the other, will likely be competing at the conference tourney. The Spartans boast a 5-5-5 overall record and a 4-2-2 (14 points) league record, which has them in third in the current standings.

The Cowgirls are in a position to advance to the postseason in part due to what they accomplished on their four-game road trip. They went 2-1-1 away from Laramie the past couple of weeks with both victories occurring in come-from-behind fashion.

“For the most part, we had a really successful four-game road stretch,” Corbin said.

During the most recent victory at Colorado College, senior Jamie Tatum climbed even higher in the program record books with a pair of scores. She’s now fourth in career goals with 19, fourth in points with 50 and fifth in game-winning goals with five.

Tatum leads the Cowgirls with six goals and three assists for 15 points. Junior Alyssa Bedard lays claim to four goals and one assist for nine points and sophomore Maddi Chance has two goals and one assist for five points.

Senior goalkeeper Miyuki Schoyen is coming off a career-high seven saves at Air Force. She’s compiled 35 saves and GAA of 1.60 with 16 goals allowed this season.

Wyoming is 3-4-3 all-time against Fresno State. The Bulldogs have enjoyed the upper hand of late, winning the last two, which includes last season’s 5-0 victory in the Valley.

Kassandra Ceja leads Fresno State is scoring with four goals on the season. No other Bulldog has scored more than goal.

Ella Wilson has started the last six matches in net for Fresno State. She has allowed 17 goals, made 30 saves, owning a GAA of 1.70.

After winning its first and only game of the season against Nevada, the Bulldogs have lost four in a row. They’ve been outscored 7-1 during that stretch, which includes being shutout in the last three games.

San Jose State has won its last two, both by one-goal differences. In fact, each of the Spartans’ four Mountain West wins have come by one goal.

Bella Flocchini and Cynthia Flores pace San Jose State with three goals apiece. Five other Spartans have found the back of the net this season.

Bente Pernot has logged 10 starts in goal for San Jose State. She has allowed seven goals, made 36 saves for a GAA of 0.74 with a trio of shutouts.

The Spartans lead the all-time series with Wyoming, 6-4-1. Thew won last year’s meeting, 1-0, in San Jose.

Following Sunday’s match, the Cowgirls end the regular season at Colorado State on Oct. 27.