The weekly report of Snow Water Equivalents across Wyoming produced by the Natural Resources Conservation Service showed that the Wind River Basin held steady from last week at 121 percent of the median. The Bighorn Basin fell eight points to 102 percent while the Sweetwater River Basin went up 16 points, from 151 percent to a whopping 161 percent of the median, compared with only 75 percent one year ago on May 1st. See the chart and graphic below to see the