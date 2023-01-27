Snow Spreading East of the Divide Friday, Windy, Winter Storm Watches in place

A winter storm is moving into Wyoming. Snow chances spread across the area through the day today and overnight. Today will also be windy for much of the area, especially southwest Wyoming. Snow continues through Monday. Today’s high temperatures expected to be in the upper 20s for Riverton and Lander, the low 30s for Dubois and Worland and the mid 30s for Thermopolis. Winter Weather advisories have been posted for Dubois, Riverton and Lander through Sunday and Winter Storm Warnings are in effect, also through Sunday for Thermopolis and Worland. Expected snowfall amounts in this latest storm include 7 to 10 inches on South Pass, 4-6 inches in Lander and Thermopolis, 3-5 inches for Riverton and Shoshoni and 3-6 inches for Worland. Maximum wind gusts today include 54 mph at Jeffrey City, 45 mph on South Pass, 44 mph at Dubois, 35 mph in Riverton, 28 mph in Lander and 16 mph in Shoshoni. The southern Bighorn basin can expect winds in the mid-20 mph range.