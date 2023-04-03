Snow Spreading across the area today, Heaviest in Central Wyoming

Snow will spread across much of Wyoming today, with the heaviest snow expected for much of the central and southern regions. Snow rates and wind increase through the afternoon. Together, white-out conditions likely. Highest impacts this afternoon through Tuesday morning. Today’s highs in the upper 30s for Thermopolis and Worland, the lower 30s for Shoshoni and Riverton, the upper 20s dor Dubois, Lander and Jeffrey City. Expected snowfall through Tuesday even ing includes 9-14 inches on South Pass and in Riverton, 14 to 20 inches in Lander, 5 to 10 inches in Shoshoni, 5 to 8 inches at Thermopolis and 2 to 4 inches at Worland.