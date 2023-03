Some lingering snow showers east of the Divide will dissipate through the morning and afternoon today. Elsewhere remains dry. Cooler temperatures today means we’re back to below normal highs. Dry and cool weather is expected through the weekend. Today’s expected high temperatures will be in the upper 30s for Thermopolis and Worland, the low 30s for Dubois, Riverton and Shoshoni, and the upper 20s for Lander and Jeffrey City.