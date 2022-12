Snow showers will be ending later this morning. North to northwest winds will remain gusty over northern portions. Temperatures will remain cold through the weekend. Today’s high temperatures will be around 16 in Dubois, 17 in Jeffrey City, and the low 20s for the Wind River and Bighorn Basins. Tonight’s lows with the low single digits below zero for Jeffrey City, Riverton and Shoshoni and the low single digits for Lander, Thermopolis and Worland