A weather system enters western Wyoming late morning today, bringing snow chances with it. Snow continues through Thursday morning, impacting western and southern areas. Parts of central Wyoming may see snow tonight. Temperatures will remain cool, similar to yesterday. Today’s expected high temperatures will be in the mid-30s for Dubois, the low to mid 40s for Lander and Jeffrey City, the upper 40s for Riverton, Shoshoni, and Thermopolis and 50 at Worland.