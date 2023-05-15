Snow Pack in the Winds holding Steady at Mid-Month

Currently the state’s Snow Water Telemetry Sites (SNOTELs) are reading 107 percent of median for the snow water equivalents, with a basin high of 178 percent and a basin low of 59 percent for the week beginning May 15th. Last year the state was at 100 percent overall, and at 79 percent this week in 2021.

Locally, the Wind River Basin held even this week at 110 percent of the median while the Sweetwater River Basin fell from 185 percent to 152 percent, still well above norm. The Bighorn River Basin snowpack fell from 76 percent of the median to 67 percent as the warmer days are resulting in more snowmelt.

See the latest chart and graph below: