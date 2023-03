Snow will spread across Western Wyoming this morning and continue tonight through Tuesday morning. Periods of moderate to heavy snow will be possible in the mountains. Light snow will be possible east of the Continental Divide tonight, with the best chances over the north. Today’s high temperatures expected to reach the upper-40s at Thermopolis and Worland, the low-40s at Dubois and the mid-30s for Lander, Riverton and Shoshoni.