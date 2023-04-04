Snow Heavy Tuesday Morning; Easing this afternoon, Windy

Snow and wind continues today. This morning will continue to see the worst of it, so use caution if you must travel. Conditions gradually improve through this afternoon. Temperatures will be well below average the next few days. Projected snowfall through tonight include 3-6 inches in Lander, 3-5 inches at Jeffrey City, 2-4 inches in Riverton, 1-3 inches in Shoshoni and Thermopolis, and a trace to one inch at Dubois and Worland. Peak wind gusts around 55 mph on South Pass, 45 mph at Jeffrey City, in the upper 30s to 40 mph at Shoshoni, Thermopolis and Worland, the mid-30 mph in Riverton, the mi-to-upper 20 mph range for Dubois and Lander,