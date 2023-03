Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect today as snow falls for most of the area. Blowing snow is possible for southern Wyoming this afternoon/evening. Snow chances hang around across Western Wyoming through this weekend. Expected snowfall amounts today include 2-4 inches at Dubois and on south Pass, 2-3 inches at Shoshoni, 1-2 inches at Riverton and 1-3 inches at Lander. Today’s high temperatures will be below freezing in most areas.