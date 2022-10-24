Snow Ending Early, Cool, Dry and Windy for Monday

Some morning snow remains but should clear out shortly after sunrise. The rest of Monday features continued cool temperatures, dry conditions, and some gusty winds. A couple more wintry systems will pass through Wyoming this week. Today’s high temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 30s for Dubois and Jeffrey City, the mid-40s for Lander, Riverton Shoshoni, Thermopolis and Worland. Peak wind gusts today will in the mid-40 mph range at Dubois, the low-to-mid 30 mph in Riverton, Shoshoni and Worland, and in the upper teens for Lander. Winds are expected near 50 around Cody.