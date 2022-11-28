SNF’s Loop Road above Lander Closed for the Season Today

The Washakie Ranger District of the Shoshone National Forest has now closed the entirety of the Loop Road, FSR 300, to motorized travel. This seasonal closure is being implemented to ensure public safety ahead of winter storms predicted for this week.

The annual closure of the Loop Road, also known as Louis Lake Road, helps ensure resource damage in the area remains minimal while maintaining public safety during the winter months. Please respect all posted signs for this and associated road closures.

Contact the Washakie Ranger District at 307-332-5460 for additional information about this seasonal closure.