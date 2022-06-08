SNF: Portions of the Loop Road to Open This Afternoon

The Washakie Ranger District of the Shoshone National Forest will open portions of Louis Lake Road, FSR 300, this afternoon, Wednesday, June 8th. The Louis Lake Road, known locally as the Loop Road, will open on the northern end from Sinks Canyon to Burnt Gulch and on the southern end from South Pass to Maxon Basin.

The middle portion of the Loop Road remains under packed snow; it is anticipated that it will take at least another week for snow to melt on that portion of the road. “Once the snow has melted off the road between Maxon Bason and Burnt Gulch, we will be able to open the entirety of the Loop Road for summer recreation,” said Washakie District Ranger Steve Schacht.

Wet conditions remain in some areas; the public is asked to heed all posted warning signs and assess conditions. Please use extra caution as you travel roads that go through meadows and other potentially wet areas.

For more information, please contact the Washakie Ranger District at 307-332-5460, visit http://www.fs.usda.gov/shoshone, follow us on Twitter (@ShoshoneNF), or like us on Facebook (US Forest Service – Shoshone National Forest).