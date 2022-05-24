SNF: Loop Road Above Lander Still Closed

A common recreation destination on the Washakie Ranger District of the Shoshone National Forest, Louis Lake Road, FSR 300, remains closed due to snow levels.

Louis Lake Road, known locally as the Loop Road, will open once Forest Service staff can safely access campgrounds along that road. “We know that the Loop Road is very popular during the summer. We are working to open the road once resource impacts can be mitigated, and visitors would be able to safely access sites along the road,” said Washakie District Ranger Steve Schacht. “This opening will be contingent on future weather and warming trends over the next week and beyond.”

Please continue to use caution when traveling roads and trails this spring and summer. Snow and wet surfaces remain in areas; please heed all posted warning signs and assess conditions, using extra caution as you travel roads that go through potentially wet areas, such as meadows.

For more information, please contact the Washakie Ranger District at 307-332-5460, visit http://www.fs.usda.gov/shoshone, follow us on Twitter (@ShoshoneNF), or like us on Facebook (US Forest Service – Shoshone National Forest).