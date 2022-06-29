Slightly cooler for Wednesday; Afternoon Showers and T-Storms

Partly cloudy and breezy today with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Gusty winds will be the main threat with the storms this afternoon and evening. Thursday will be slightly cooler with more afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Today’s highs will be in the upper 70s for Dubois, the upper 80s for Lander and Jeffrey City, the low 90s for Shoshoni and Thermopolis and the mid 90’s for Worland. Peak wind gusts today are predicted at 41 mph for Dubois, the upper 20 mph range for Worland, the mid to upper 30 mph range for Jeffrey City and Riverton, and the low to mid 30 mph range for Lander, Thermopolis and Shoshoni.