Sledding fatality Reported Saturday; Vehicle ran over Young Boy

On the evening of Saturday, November 26th, a Bureau of Indian Affairs Office of Justice Services (OJS) police officer responded to a service call in Riverton regarding the death of a young boy believed to have been accidentally run over by a vehicle while sledding on the Wind River Indian Reservation. Officers have identified the driver of the vehicle, and the tragic incident remains open and under investigation by OJS police officers and the Fremont County Coroner according to a BIA Spokesperson. The Fremont County Coroner’s Office confirmed the fatality occurred over the weekend.