At Tuesday’s Riverton City Council meeting, councilors were told that city crews began filling the “Tonkinfeller” skating rink at the old Tonkin Stadium in preparation for ice skating this winter. According to R Recreation, “Praying for those cold temps so ice skating at Tonkinfeller Plaza can happen this year!”

Over in Lander, the ice skating rink at City Park is getting ready for holiday skating. See the poster below: