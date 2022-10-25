Six weeks down, 12 to go … How are former Cowboys doing?

By: Shawn O’Brate

WYOMING – Six games have been played throughout the 2022-23 NFL season so far, meaning one-third of the season is done and over with. The Wyoming Cowboys currently have a dozen players in the league, some doing better than others, so where do they rank among the competition? And which Cowboys are really showing out for their brown-and-yellow alma mater?

JOSH ALLEN

Obviously, the most famous and well-renowned Cowboy in the NFL is the Buffalo Bills’ play-caller under center, Josh Allen. Allen, fresh off a victory over the team that knocked him out of the playoffs the past two seasons – the Kansas City Chiefs – and is heading back to New York to take on the recently-embarrassed Green Bay Packers, hoping to avoid their third straight loss (to a New York / New Jersey team, too).

Allen’s 1,980 passing yards ranks first in the NFL currently, over 200 yards more than the second-place QB – Indianapolis’ Matt Ryan – and 304 yards more than the defending Super Bowl Champion quarterback, L.A.’s Matthew Stafford (1,576). His 17 touchdown passes are tied with Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes for first; they are also both tied in interceptions on the season (4).

Also impressive, depending on who you ask, is Allen’s rushing yards (257) which rank first on his own team over his own running back, Devin Singletary (256). Allen also has two touchdowns rushing.

Josh Allen hurdled over KC safety Justin Reid on the way to a 24-20 victory (p/c Harry Scull Jr. / Buffalo News)

LOGAN WILSON

The former Wyoming linebacker, picked 65th overall back in 2020, is taking on a newer, bigger role for the defending AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals as he has moved around in the linebacker room and it’s really paid off. Wilson is already over his single-season tackle mark from his first season when he achieved 33 tackles in 12 games, finishing week six with 37 under his belt this season.

Wilson is still tied for the third-most interceptions (10) in Wyoming history, behind only Paul Wallace (14) and Brian Lee (17), and is currently looking for interception number eight of his NFL career after getting his first of the season against the New York Jets in a 27-12 victory in week four.

Wilson also sits alone in the Cowboys’ record book at fourth with 418 tackles in his Wyoming career, and he’s currently on pace to have his best season yet in the NFL if he remains healthy and starting.

Former Wyoming Cowboy Logan Wilson is all smiles in Cincinnati coming off their first Super Bowl appearance since 1989. (photo courtesy of Sports Illustrated)

MIKE PURCELL

The 6’3”, 328 lb nose tackle – originally undrafted before being picked up by San Francisco – has made his way through multiple teams, landing him on the Denver Broncos back in 2019 where he remains now.

Purcell’s best season (2019) included 48 total tackles and eight stuffs; this year he’s working toward a bigger number as he already has 17 tackles and one sack, bringing his total to three since 2015. The difference between those other sacks and this year’s is that his 2022 sack, against his old 49ers team in week four, ended in the endzone for the safety and two points – his first score in the NFL.

Mike Purcell’s head shot from before Denver’s disastrous start to the 2022 NFL season (p/c Denver Broncos)

CHAD MUMA

The rookie linebacker, who was drafted in round three of this past draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars, is seeing limited time with such a strong core of players surrounding him on the depth chart. With that being said, he has three games under his belt so far, totaling five tackles.

He’s still learning under Pro-Bowl edge rusher Josh Allen and the other rookie linebacker, Devin Lloyd, out of Utah (Rd 1, Pk 27), but could see more time on the field with RLB Foyesade Oluokun, currently injured and questionable for this week’s game against the Giants.

Chad Muma has not lined up very often for the Jags in his first season, but is learning under some of the best linebackers in the country (p/c Jacksonville Jaguars)

TYLER HALL

Wyoming’s former superstar CB that ended up being one of the best kick returners in recent Cowboys’ history is in his third NFL season. This year, after spending the first year in Atlanta and winning a Super Bowl on the bench of the Rams’ last year, he finds himself on the Las Vegas Raiders looking to improve on his six total tackles in his career.

He’s also looking to jump off the practice squad into his favorite role, the kick returner, as both Hunter Renfrow and DJ Turner are currently hurt, with only Ameer Abdullah on the Raiders’ depth chart returning punts and kickoffs.

One of Wyoming’s best kick returners in recent years is still waiting to explode for a team, specifically the Raiders this year (p/c PFF)

JACOB HOLLISTER

Wyoming’s former tight end has been journeying around the NFL so far in his six years, going from winning a Super Bowl in New England (2018) to Seattle (2019-20) to Jacksonville (2021) to where he resides now, in Minnesota, catching passes from Kirk Cousins.

Hollister has only seen action in one game, and his numbers have dwindled since his best season back in 2019 when he caught 41 passes from Russell Wilson for 349 yards and three touchdowns.

Jacob Hollister has yet to catch a ball this season as a Minnesota Viking but has 83 receptions for 707 yards and 7 TDs so far in his six-year career (p/c Minnesota Vikings)

CARL GRANDERSON

The defensive end from Wyoming has been with the New Orleans Saints all four seasons of his career, racking up 50 total tackles before this year. So far this season he’s added 11 tackles to his total (61), including a QB hit on Baker Mayfield when the Saints lost to Carolina in week three.

Granderson sees quite a bit of special teams snaps, totaling 68% in one game while his highest defensive snap count percentage tops out as 40%, which he’s had in two games so far this year.

Carl Granderson has made a name for himself in New Orleans (p/c Alexander Jonesi)

MARCUS EPPS

Epps ranks T-7th in Wyoming’s record books when it comes to interceptions (9) and has made his name known around the Philadelphia Eagles’ superior secondary with three interceptions for the Eagles since being drafted by the Vikings in the sixth round (191st overall) back in 2019.

This year Epps is part of the last remaining undefeated team in the NFL, totaling up three pass deflections on the year and racking up 33 total tackles which ranks third on his team behind T.J. Edwards (55) and Kyzir White (37) who are both linebackers. Two of his tackles are for losses, ranking fifth on the team.

Marcus Epps is thriving in Philadelphia around one of the best corners and best safeties in the league (p/c Mark J. Rebila / USA Today Sports)

TASHAUN GIPSON SR.

Gipson, like Epps, is tied for 7th in interceptions in Wyoming history with nine total interceptions but he hasn’t been in a Cowboys jersey since 2011. Since then he’s played for five teams (Cleveland, Jacksonville, Houston, Chicago, San Francisco) and has recorded at least one interception every season, including this year when he picked off Geno Smith in a 27-7 victory over Seattle in week two.

He also has one half of a sack this year to go along with his pass deflection and 23 total tackles for the 49ers from his safety position. So far in his career he has totaled up 28 interceptions in 11 seasons – leading to three touchdowns – and he has made one pro bowl (2014) after he led the league in defensive yards allotted (158), 62 coming from one interception.

Gipson also has 58 pass deflections, three fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and over 580 total tackles including 14 for a loss.