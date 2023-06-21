Wyoming State Seal in Stained Glass. Image from Wyoming Capitol Project

Six More ARPA Grants Now Available from State of Wyoming

The Office of State Lands and Investments (OSLI) is now accepting applications through August 4, 2023 at 5:00 P.M. for the following ARPA Grants Programs:

  • Health and Human Services (HHS) – $15 million in ARPA funds was appropriated during the 2023 Legislative Session for inflationary costs for HHS grants awarded in 2022.
  • Local Government Project – An additional $15.3 million in ARPA funds was appropriated during the 2023 Legislative Session for eligible projects.
  • Water and sewer projects will have a lower priority for funding.
  • This Program is not limited to applications from 2022. New eligible applications will also be considered.
  • Local Government Project – $5 million in ARPA funding was appropriated during the 2023 Legislative Session for unmet affordable housing infrastructure needs.
  • An additional $5 million from the General Fund is also available for this purpose.

The submitted applications will be considered by the State Loan and Investment Board (SLIB) at a future meeting. The date for the meeting is still to be determined.

The applications for these Programs are located on OSLI’s website: https://lands.wyo.gov. Additionally, the Rules, Chapter 40 – Health and Human Services ARPA Grants and Chapter 42 – Local Government Project ARPA Grants, for the Programs can be found on OSLI’s website or the Secretary of State’s Rule System website under Lands and Investments, Office of at https://rules.wyo.gov/Search.aspxRefNum=060.0003.42.12092022.

OSLI has provided two (2) training sessions related to the applications for these Programs and the recording of each can be found on OSLI’s website.  A PowerPoint presentation from the Federal Funding Summit, which includes additional guidance is also available on OSLI’s website.

If you have any questions, please email SLF-Grantsandloans@wyo.gov or call (307)777-2980.