Six More ARPA Grants Now Available from State of Wyoming

The Office of State Lands and Investments (OSLI) is now accepting applications through August 4, 2023 at 5:00 P.M. for the following ARPA Grants Programs:

Health and Human Services (HHS) – $15 million in ARPA funds was appropriated during the 2023 Legislative Session for inflationary costs for HHS grants awarded in 2022.

Local Government Project – An additional $15.3 million in ARPA funds was appropriated during the 2023 Legislative Session for eligible projects.

Water and sewer projects will have a lower priority for funding.

This Program is not limited to applications from 2022. New eligible applications will also be considered.

Local Government Project – $5 million in ARPA funding was appropriated during the 2023 Legislative Session for unmet affordable housing infrastructure needs.

An additional $5 million from the General Fund is also available for this purpose.

The submitted applications will be considered by the State Loan and Investment Board (SLIB) at a future meeting. The date for the meeting is still to be determined.

The applications for these Programs are located on OSLI’s website: https://lands.wyo.gov . Additionally, the Rules, Chapter 40 – Health and Human Services ARPA Grants and Chapter 42 – Local Government Project ARPA Grants, for the Programs can be found on OSLI’s website or the Secretary of State’s Rule System website under Lands and Investments, Office of at https://rules.wyo.gov/ Search.aspxRefNum=060.0003.42. 12092022.

OSLI has provided two (2) training sessions related to the applications for these Programs and the recording of each can be found on OSLI’s website. A PowerPoint presentation from the Federal Funding Summit, which includes additional guidance is also available on OSLI’s website.

If you have any questions, please email SLF-Grantsandloans@wyo. gov or call (307)777-2980.