Six Local Residents Awaiting Action in US District Court in Separate Assault Cases

The United States Attorney’s Office in Cheyenne Friday released information on six local cases now in the Federal Court System. Those cases are detailed below:

• EMILIO LEE WESAW, 31, of Fort Washakie, pleaded guilty to assault resulting in serious bodily injury at a change of plea hearing on May 27, 2022, before Chief Federal District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl. Sentencing has been set for August 17, 2022. Wesaw faces up to 10 years’ imprisonment, three years of supervised release, up to a $250,000 fine, and a $100 special assessment. This crime is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Indian

Affairs. Assistant United States Attorney Michael J. Elmore is prosecuting the case.

• ELVIN WAYNE MCCLAIN, 30, of Arapahoe, pleaded guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm at a change of plea hearing on June 1, 2022, before Federal District Court Judge Nancy D. Freuedenthal. Sentencing has been set for August 22, 2022. McClain faces up to ten years’ imprisonment, three years of supervised release, up to a $250,000 fine, and a $100 special assessment.

This crime is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Michael J. Elmore is prosecuting the case.

• IAN JOSIAH TIMBANA, 34, of Lander, was charged with assault resulting in serious bodily injury. Timbana appeared for an arraignment hearing on June 1, 2022, before Federal District Court Magistrate Teresa McKee and pleaded not guilty to the charge. A trial has been set for August 1, 2022 and the

defendant was remanded to the custody of the United States Marshal Service. Timbana faces up to 10 years’ imprisonment, three years of supervised release, up to a $250,000 fine, and a $100 special assessment. This crime is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Indian Affairs. Assistant United States Attorney Michael J. Elmore is prosecuting the case.

• JESSICA WALLOWINGBULL, 27, of Fort Washakie, was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and resulting in serious bodily injury. Wallowingbull appeared for an arraignment hearing on May 19, 2022, before Federal District Court Magistrate Teresa McKee and pleaded not guilty to the charges. A trial has been set for July 25, 2022, and the defendant was remanded to the custody of the United States Marshal Service. Wallowingbull faces up to 20 years of imprisonment, three years of supervised release, up to a $500,000 fine, and a $200 special assessment. A federal district court judge will determine any

sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors. This crime is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Indian Affairs. Assistant United States Attorney Timothy W. Gist is prosecuting the case.

• RELAND LEONARD -HIWALKER, A/K/A/ RELAND FERRIS, age 37, of Fort Washakie, Wyoming was charged with three counts of assault by strangulation. Ferris appeared for an arraignment hearing on June 7, 2022, before Federal District Court Magistrate Judge Teresa McKee and pleaded not guilty to the charges. A

trial has been set for August 8, 2022. Ferris faces up to 30 years’ imprisonment, three years of supervised release, up to a $750,000 fine, and a $300 special assessment. This crime is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation with assistance from the Bureau of Indian Affairs. Assistant United States Attorney Kerry J. Jacobson is prosecuting the case.

• HAROLD MORGAN JR., 27, of Fort Washakie, was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and resulting in serious bodily injury. Morgan appeared for an arraignment hearing on May 31, 2022, before Chief Federal District Court Magistrate Judge Kelly H. Rankin and pleaded not guilty to the charges. A trial has been set for July 13, 2022, and Morgan was remanded to the custody of the United States Marshal Service. Morgan faces up to 20 years of imprisonment, three years of supervised release, up to a $250,000 fine, and a $200 special assessment. This crime is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation with assistance from the Bureau of Indian Affairs. Assistant United States Attorney Timothy W. Gist is prosecuting the case.



An indictment merely contains allegations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

For those indicted and facing further court action and if convicted, a federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.