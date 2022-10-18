Six honored as Mountain West Diver and Freshman of the Week 

LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming swimming & diving team has recognition to go along with its first dual meet of the season. Natalie Six was honored as the Mountain West Conference Diver and Freshman of the Week for her performance against New Mexico.

Six took second and third in the 1- and 3-meter competitions, respectively, in what was her first collegiate dual meet. She placed runner-up in 1-meter after compiling a score of 256.80 and finished third in 3-meter with a score of 235.80.

Six’s performance helped the Cowgirls down New Mexico, 203-147, inside Corbett Pool. Wyoming has a quick turnaround, swimming at Northern Colorado on Thursday before traveling to Colorado Mesa on Saturday.