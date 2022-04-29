Sinks Closes Wall for Peregrine Falcon Nest

Sinks Canyon State Park is closing the Grade II wall vicinity on the southside of the canyon due to peregrine falcon activity in the area.

This area will be closed until further notice as these birds of prey move through nesting, egg-laying, and hopefully successful fledging of chicks.

The area is physically marked with signage so that visitors are aware.

We appreciate the public’s understanding of the need for such adaptive management and we are proud of the voluntary compliance of climbers, hikers, and other park users in the past.