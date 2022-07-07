Simpson Received Presidential Medal of Freedom Today

University of Wyoming President Ed Seidel has issued the following statement regarding the bestowal of the Presidential Medal of Freedom on UW alumnus and former U.S. Sen. Alan Simpson during a ceremony today (Thursday) at the White House:

“Sen. Simpson is truly deserving of our nation’s highest civilian honor. We all know him as a stalwart supporter of the University of Wyoming who has made such a difference for his beloved alma mater over many decades while he has served our state and nation as a legislator and statesman. It’s with a great sense of pride that we now celebrate President Biden’s recognition of Sen. Simpson for his exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values and security of the United States, world peace and other significant societal, public and private endeavors. He’s a gem of Wyoming and UW, and we join in saluting him on this special day.”