Showers continuing Wednesday; Dry tomorrow and Friday

Showers will continue in central and southern Wyoming with snow in the mountains and southern Wyoming, ending late. Mainly dry in the north. Thursday and Friday will be mainly dry and warmer with wet weather returning for the weekend. Today’s highs will be in the low to mid 50s for Dubois and the Wind River Basin, in the upper 50s for the Bighorn Basin. Expected rainfall amounts for today include 0.89 inches for Lander, 0.58 inches for Riverton, 0.31 inches for Shoshoni and 0.30 inches for Thermopolis.