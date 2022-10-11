Shoshoni survives gut punches from Big Piney

By: Shawn O’Brate
BIG PINEY – Thursday night was a tough battle on the gridiron for the defending 9-man state champions, the Shoshoni Wranglers, as they traveled 184 miles to take on the Punchers of Big Piney.
Shoshoni came into the matchup ranked #2 behind the undefeated Wind River Cougars team in their conference, while Big Piney was ranked #3 thanks to a forfeit last week by St. Stephens.
The rust was apparent early for the Punchers even though a beautiful pass from Punchers’ quarterback Champ Snively to wide receiver Karsyn Gurr brought them within ten yards of the first score. They would end up throwing their first interception of the game on the goal line, right into the hands of the Wranglers’ star QB Alex Mills who played a fantastic game on both sides of the ball.
Coming out of halftime the Wranglers looked a little sluggish and complacent, especially on defense as the Punchers would finally find the endzone on an eight-yard run by running back Caden Clifford to make the score 15-6.
Clifford would be the biggest thorn in the Wranglers’ side all day, running for over 60 yards and finding small holes throughout the day in the Shoshoni defensive line.
But, no fear entered the Wranglers’ minds as Truempler would get back to work and help his team methodically move down the field. This turned out to be as important as ever as Mills’ favorite receiver, senior Trey Fike, went down with an ankle injury that would keep him from completing the game.
After a 22-yard touchdown run by Truempler the score would be 22-6 in favor of the Wranglers but Big Piney would not go away quietly. The Punchers would score 18 unanswered points to put them up 24-22 with just over five minutes left in the game.
Then, right as the one minute mark hit, Truempler found a seam on the right side of the line and took it all the way into the big red end zone on another 22-yard touchdown run to put the Wranglers up 28-24.
Big Piney would try to muster up a one-minute drive to get the points they desperately needed to stay in the top of the conference rankings but, sadly, would come up short as two passes were dropped and a high snap sent the Punchers deeper into their own territory as the clock trickled down.
Shoshoni ended up winning by four after a scary fourth quarter that saw them make plenty of mistakes that they can work on throughout the week in preparation for their toughest matchup of the season in Pavillion on Thursday.