Shoshoni star signs with Gillette

SHOSHONI — With the spring season finally starting to pick up it’s important to remember some of the fall and winter sports that have passed during this school year and, more importantly, what they mean to some student athletes. Student athletes like Shoshoni senior Hailey Donelson, a multi-sport athlete that led the Lady Blue to the State Tournament in both volleyball and basketball.

Donelson was an All-Stater in volleyball this past year as she led the the Lady Blue to the final day of play in Casper. Now, after signing her letter of intent early Tuesday morning, she will be continuing her stellar volleyball game at the collegiate level with Gillette College.

“I picked Gillette because of the distance honestly,” Donelson said about her new future decision. “It’s far away from home but it’s also really close to home … and, honestly, the town is just really great too, it’s a great facility, great coach, great people.”

When talking about Donelson, whether it was on the volleyball court or the basketball court or even in life, the same words continued to pop out of people’s mouths: ‘competitive’ and ‘leadership’.

“I think the thing she is going to bring is leadership for sure, she has been a leader throughout high school in everything she pursued,” Christina Mills, the Shoshoni volleyball coach said about her star player.

Shoshoni senior Hailey Donelson, surrounded by her family, asked her volleyball coach and principal Christina Mills (back) to stand in her picture after years of sharing the court (p/c Shawn O’Brate)

“She’s got a competitiveness, she’s got a drive that when somebody needs to take over a game she will do it and not be afraid to do it,” Max Mills, her basketball coach at Shoshoni, added about his leading scorer on the basketball court. “She works so hard in practice so that when that time comes in a game she’s ready for it, ready for anything.”

It was obvious from the beginning, at least according to her parents, that volleyball was Donelson’s one true love and even though she dominated multiple sports throughout her time at Shoshoni her decision never wavered.

“I actually did get a few basketball offers and a few to play both but I just wanted to focus solely on one sport and I just like volleyball a little bit more,” Donelson said after signing her letter of intent.

Both her former coaches know that their superstar senior could do whatever she wanted, sports-wise, in college but with her choosing just volleyball they both know that all the time spent playing other sports is nothing but beneficial at the next level.

“I think some people get into this idea that you have to be a one sport athlete so then you become only good at [that sport] in a certain way,” Christina Mills explained. “Her being an athlete you can adjust comfortably, you can adjust because your body has been used to doing different movements. Different from basketball, volleyball, and so on … when you have multiple sport athletes their ability to grow is so much higher and you don’t really know where the ceiling is at so she’ll be able to really move at a quicker pace than the girls that are around her that might be one-sport athlete.”

That quickness was mentioned by almost everybody as well, especially when it comes to the volleyball court where she was needed at every spot on Shoshoni’s side of the net.

“She’s quick, she moves well, she reads the ball well, she can hit almost off of anything,” Christina Mills said. “I’m excited to watch her take that next step that’s a little bit faster because I think she has the ability to move a lot faster than what she’s been given at the high school level … I think she’s going to bring her dynamic offense”

Both coaches, as well as Donelson’s friends and family, also added that the drive to win and be the best at whatever she does has been instilled in her since birth so they know she’s going to take that to the next level, and so does she.

“I think i’m going to bring my intensity and toughness [to Gillette],” Donelson said. “I’m always just a hard worker and I think that it will be super fun to get in a group of competitive girls cause I’m super competitive and I think that will be good we can learn and grow together.”

Finally, although Gillette isn’t too far away, it’s still going to be bittersweet for the Lady Blue’s star senior to leave the place she’s called home for so long.

“The one thing I’m going to miss is just the community and the family here, especially within my team,” Donelson said. “I’m going to miss my sister and playing here but I think they’re going to do really well next year.”

Donelson’s sister Morgan will be a junior next year and looking to help lead the team alongside seniors like Tania St. Clair and Abigail Jennings.

Congratulations Hailey! We can’t wait to see how you represent Shoshoni in all your future endeavors!

By: Shawn O’Brate