Shoshoni senior to continue wrestling career at Chadron State College

By Shawn O’Brate

SHOSHONI – This past Thursday Shoshoni senior Emma Crichton decided to continue her academic and wrestling career at Chadron State College next year.

The superstar wrestler, who has spent her whole life facing off against boys because the Wyoming High School Activities Association (WHSAA) only sanctioned women’s wrestling this past weekend, signed next to her coaches and family with smiles across the board.

“She’s a fabulous kid,” Shoshoni Athletic Director Max Mills said about Crichton, “she’s one that tries to work hard all the time and it stems from being a girl in all boys’ wrestling.”

Crichton received a scholarship to Chadron State based on her amazing career in high school where she qualified for state tournaments in two of her four years as a member of the boys’ division. As a freshman she placed fourth among all boys in the USA State Tournament and three years later, as a senior, she won the USA State Championship in the girls’ division.

She will graduate from Shoshoni High with an associates degree in Criminal Justice, which she will receive from Central Wyoming College, and will continue to pursue that career at Chadron State in Nebraska.

“Emma’s been welcomed as one of the boys and as part of the team,” Mills continued, “she’ll succeed anywhere, she’s had success in high school and she’s had success in USA wrestling, she’ll succeed.”

Because of her tenacity and vigor against the opposite sex for most of her life she has been eyed by scouts and schools all across the midwest but Crichton has done what she’s done for more than just the opportunity to continue wrestling in college. In Crichton’s NCSA biography she states very clearly why she wrestles:

“I do this sport to show other girls that we as females are capable of doing the things boys do. I want to show others the determination and dedication that I have while participating in a male dominated sport.”

That determination and dedication was reciprocated by her coaches and athletic director at Shoshoni when the WHSAA was asking for at least eight schools to sign off on the women’s wrestling sanction, something that A.D. Mills and Crichton immediately jumped on

“[Crichton] was on it early. She came into board meetings early this year, she helped us be the first of eight schools to make the dominoes fall and make women’s wrestling what it is now,” Mills said with joy about his student athlete’s mentality, “It was really cool to see.”

Crichton’s future success will be one that everyone in Fremont County should keep an eye on as she finally gets to face off against the “bigger and better female wrestler” that she has been waiting to meet on the mat for years.