Shoshoni runs through Riverside

By: Shawn O’Brate
SHOSHONI – The Wranglers continued their journey back to Laramie on Thursday night as they took on the Riverside Rebels, a 3-1 team that posed a threat to Shoshoni’s chances of staying right behind Wind River in the 9-Man standings.
Luckily, for the Wranglers, Riverside did not come out of the gate very strong and gave up 33 points in the first half alone.
It all started with a nine-yard touchdown run by Pehton Truempler, who led the 9-Man division in rushing touchdowns entering the game. The burly running back made Riverside fearful throughout the game, including the part of the game where he ran over a Rebel on the way to a 40-yard score to put the Wranglers up 27-0.
Unofficially, Truempler ran for 187 yards to go along with his 44 receiving yards on the way to three total touchdowns.
Also with three touchdowns was Cannon Campbell as he ran for 110 yards, marking the first time this season where the Wranglers put up two separate 100+ yard rushers in the same game.
Quarterback Alex Mills tossed one passing touchdown in the game, that being the a one-yard pitch to his favorite receiver Trey Fike, which put the Wranglers up 13-0 early.
At the end of the day the Wranglers…
