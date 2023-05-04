Shoshoni on the lookout for new boys’ basketball coach

SHOSHONI – The Shoshoni Wranglers’ basketball team had an up-and-down regular season this past year, but they still found themselves qualifying for the 2A State Basketball Tournament for the second year in a row under head coach Jonathan Wakelin.

Wakelin, who took over for a 6-17 Wranglers team back in 2020, has managed to put up double-digit win seasons all three years that he’s been at the helm with two of them ending in state tournament bids. Those two state tournaments have brought new life to the Shoshoni boys’ team that hadn’t seen a state tournament since back in 1997 under Coach Richard Cotton when they made it all the way to the 1A championship game, falling to Cokeville in a 57-55 ball game.

Now, the Shoshoni Wranglers will be looking for a new coach as it was announced this week that Wakelin will be stepping down as head coach after posting a 33-38 record in three years.

Jonathan Wakelin talked to his boys during a timeout in Casper (p/c Carl Cote)

Whoever takes over the program will be coming in on the heels of some of the best endings that Shoshoni has had in nearly three decades. They will also be taking over a team that is losing their two best scorers, Alex Mills (16.8 points per game) and Trey Fike (19.5 ppg), who graduate in May.

The task will be a tall one, but the boys of Shoshoni have tasted an extended postseason for two straight seasons and will surely be hungry to go even further next year.

Wakelin’s resignation has yet to be approved by the board, but is expected to be complete at their May 15th board meeting.

By: Shawn O’Brate