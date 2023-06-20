Shoshoni hires two new coaches

SHOSHONI – Monday afternoon the Shoshoni School Board meeting adjourned after approving two separate new coaching hires.

The first was the boys’ basketball coaching position, left open after two years of reaching the state tournament under coach Jonathon Wakelin, including this past season after falling to Wind River in the Regional Championships.

They will now be looking up to Coach Taylor Dick (below) who will be gone for much of the summer, leaving the boys to workout and train by themselves or under the supervision of individual coaches like Jordan Whitener or Max Mills.

Also, the new volleyball coach was named after an extremely successful season under two-time coach Christina Mills. Now the team will be reworked and coached by Amy Mason (below), a school counselor at Shoshoni secondary school.

Both coaches will take over immediately and begin looking to the future for the Wranglers and the Lady Blue teams. As the summer rolls on, more information about the two coaches will be reported so keep an eye out for the bi-weekly Fremont County Sports section in the Ranger and Lander Journal newspapers.

By: Shawn O’Brate