Shoshoni gets through, Riverton falls in volleyball state tournament

By: Shawn O’Brate

The Wyoming High School State Volleyball Tournament started Thursday afternoon with two Fremont County teams, Shoshoni and Riverton, participating for a chance to win the big trophy at the end of Saturday’s matchups.

Riverton floundered their first game against Laramie, losing in four sets (25-19, 22-25, 25-17, 25-14), and then truly struggled against Thunder Basin as they fell in three straight sets (25-21, 25-18, 25-15), eliminating them from State contention.

Shoshoni had a similar beginning, dropping their first match against Wright in three straight sets (25-20, 25-15, 25-16) before they duked it out with Kemmerer and came away with a win in five sets (25-21, 12-25, 25-12, 22-25, 15-7). The Lady Wranglers eliminated the Lady Rangers and now will attempt to play for third place on Saturday, November 5th.

For more information be sure to keep updated on WyoToday and in Wednesday’s Ranger and Lander Journal newspapers.

Congrats on a great season Riverton and good luck Shoshoni!

GO LADY WRANGLERS! GO LADY WOLVERINES!