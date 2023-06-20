Shoshoni Elementary Tops in WYTOP, “We Knocked it out of the Park”

The Fremont County School District #24 School Board met Monday night in Shoshoni with only four of the seven board members present. Missing were Vice-chair Lynn Thompson, Treasurer Jock Campbell and Amanda Slack. In attendance were Board Chair Gavin Woody, Clerk Emily Jarvis, Jennifer Gardner and Gerald (TJ) Jarrard.
The first order of business was public comment, and there was one patron who appeared. Chris Konija spoke of the process that was used to select the new head basketball coach which he termed “was disturbing at least.” He suggested the top qualified candidate was not picked, which he said was not in the best interest of the students. He noted there is no summer program for the team which he said with a new coach and new plays, it takes time to learn a new system. “You don’t get that from optional open gym hours.” Chair Woody thanked Konija for his comments, a copy of which was given to Superintendent Bruce Thoren.
Action items:
- The board approved membership in the Wyoming High School Activities Association for the coming school year at a cost of $2,020.
- Handbooks were approved for the District Staff, the Daycare, Substitute Instructors, Athletics, plus the Elementary and Secondary school students.
- Trustees approved requesting bids for the 2023-24 school year fuel and milk needs.
- The Trustees approved setting a public hearing for a mill levy of up to one mill for the Recreation Board, .05 mill for NW BOCES and 1/2 mill Fremont County BOCES, which will be considered by the Board on July 17, 2023 at 5:30 p.m.
- Trustees set a public hearing and adoption of its proposed budget for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024, on the 17th day of July, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. The budget totals $9,740,000.
- Trustees set board meetings for the third Monday of each month at 5:30 p.m.
- Approved was construction of a mezzanine at the bus barn for a cost of $20,392 from Confidence Buildings of Shoshoni.
- The Trustees approved the hiring of Tator Dick as Boys Head Basketball Coach, Amy Mason as Head Volleyball Coach, Jamie Maddok as Assistant Volleyball Coach, and approved advertising for the Boys Basketball Assistant Coach and Girls Basketball Head Coach.
- Aftann Kisling was approved to be the district’s Director of Special Services.
- Kadon Dewitt was hired as a full-time custodian
- Eric Murphy was hired as a part-time Life Skills Paraprofessional for two days a week.
- A contract was approved for Heather Zupan to serve as a Speech Therapist for the extended school year 2023 for an amount not to exceed $2,070.
- The district approved movement on the salary schedules to all eligible staff, horizontal movement to those staff who qualify and have been approved. No change to benefits, except the Health Insurance decrease of 1% will be picked up by the District.
- The district ended the year with 384 total students, 200 in Elementary grades, 67 in Junior High and 117 in High School. The total is one more student than at the end of the 21-22 school year
- Trustees noted that Bruce Thoren was selected as the Superintendent of the Year for the State of Wyoming. They offered their congratulations.
- Elementary School Principal Andrea Gilbertson said the spring WYTOP test results were outstanding with Shoshoni students outperforming students from around the state by significant averages. In only one category, Shoshoni scored even with the state scores, otherwise all were better. The overall number of proficient students from Shoshoni was 78 percent compared with the state average of 50 percent. “We knocked it out of the park, and I could not be more proud of our students and teachers,” Gilbertson said.
- Secondary School Principal Ted Robinson, in his report to the board, said the school dress code is going to be adjusted for the start of school this coming fall. He said he saw “too much skin” in the high school this past year. He also said that knives will not be allowed in school for the new term. Students will also have to have e-hall passes come this fall to move around in the building. Robinson said the Spring WYTOP “showed us areas to focus on for next year. He said math scores traditionally have been down, and that trend continued this past year.
- Activities Director Max Mills said there were 71 boys and 42 girls who participated in school activities this past year. He noted that 48 of the boys had a GPA of 3.3 and 25 of the girls had their GPA at 3.6. “It really shows that sports can teach you a work ethic. It really shows, he said.”. Of the overall school population, Mills said 75 percent of the boys participated in an activity and 71 percent of the girls were involved.