Shoshoni Elementary Tops in WYTOP, “We Knocked it out of the Park”

The Fremont County School District #24 School Board met Monday night in Shoshoni with only four of the seven board members present. Missing were Vice-chair Lynn Thompson, Treasurer Jock Campbell and Amanda Slack. In attendance were Board Chair Gavin Woody, Clerk Emily Jarvis, Jennifer Gardner and Gerald (TJ) Jarrard.

The first order of business was public comment, and there was one patron who appeared. Chris Konija spoke of the process that was used to select the new head basketball coach which he termed “was disturbing at least.” He suggested the top qualified candidate was not picked, which he said was not in the best interest of the students. He noted there is no summer program for the team which he said with a new coach and new plays, it takes time to learn a new system. “You don’t get that from optional open gym hours.” Chair Woody thanked Konija for his comments, a copy of which was given to Superintendent Bruce Thoren.

Action items: