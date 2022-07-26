Shoshoni Athletics Golf Tournament coming in August

Riverton–The eighth annual Shoshoni Athletics Golf Tournament is right around the corner on August 13 at the Riverton Country Club. Tee time is at 9 a.m. The tournament is a 4-person scramble format. It is 90 dollars per person. The 90 dollars will also include a cart so you can stay out of the heat. You can register at the country club starting at 7:30 a.m.-8:30 a.m. If you want to sponsor a whole it is $100 per hole, $300 for nine holes and then $500 for 18 holes. There will be hole prizes as well as other games at the country club. If you get hungry there is going to be delicious hamburgers, chips and water in a meal deal for $5. If you are interested in being part of this event call the Riverton Country Club or Tony Truempler so they can prepare accordingly. Mr.Truempler can be reached at 307-851-6419. Below is the flyer for the event.